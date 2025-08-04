Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:32 04.08.2025

Authorities report 310 people, incl 34 children, evacuated from Kherson's Korabel microdistrict

n Kherson, 310 people have already been evacuated from Korabel district due to the worsening humanitarian situation after the Russian strikes, including 34 children and 41 people with reduced mobility, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday.

"Today alone, as of 15:00, 219 people have been evacuated from Korabel [district]. And in total, out of 1,800 residents who remained in the microdistrict at the time of the first strikes on the bridge, 310 people were able to be evacuated. Among them are 34 children and 41 people with reduced mobility," he said in Telegram.

He noted that special attention is being paid to the evacuation of children.

"Currently, ten minors remain in the neighborhood. We are working with their families. Some families have already agreed to evacuate," the administration's head said.

Prokudin said everyone who decides to evacuate will receive assistance at every stage – from departure and settlement to further residence.

As reported, as a result of the air strike by the Russian occupation army on Sunday on Ostrivsky Bridge in Kherson, the authorities are calling for evacuation from Korabel district.

Tags: #kherson #attacks

