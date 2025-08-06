Bridge collapse leaves 1,000 residents stuck in Kherson neighborhood

About a thousand civilians remain in the Korabel (Ostriv) neighborhood of Kherson after the Russians partially destroyed a road bridge, Vladislav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, has said.

"A few days ago, the enemy launched an air strike with a guided bomb on this bridge. It partially destroyed it. There is a fairly large hole there. There are certain violations, but a commission will work to determine the extent of the bridge's destruction," he said during a telethon on Wednesday.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy launched an attack on the bridge because the Russians were trying to "cut off" civilians living in the area.

"This is pure terrorism," the spokesman stressed.

"Today, about a thousand residents remain there. At the time of the attack, there were about 1,500 - 1,700 residents," Voloshyn noted.

He recalled that the local authorities are currently evacuating civilians.

At the same time, Voloshyn stressed that the Russians are constantly carrying out drone attacks on Kherson, so it is dangerous to be in the city. In particular, the enemy is hitting police crews and ambulances.

As reported, Russian aircraft attacked Kherson on the evening of August 2: they dropped two guided bombs, significantly damaging the road bridge leading to the Korabel neighborhood.