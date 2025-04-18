Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:24 18.04.2025

Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

2 min read
Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

Ukraine and the United States signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding as a step toward an Economic Partnership Agreement on Thursday evening, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Facebook.

"Today, we took a step toward a joint Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States. Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum that reflects the constructive cooperation between our teams and a shared intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit both our peoples," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her post, Svyrydenko signed the document in Kyiv, while U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed in Washington.

Svyrydenko said the agreement would pave the way for significant investment, infrastructure modernization, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. It also envisions the creation of an Investment Fund for Ukraine's recovery.

"The next step is finalizing the text of the Agreement and signing it," she added.

The First Deputy Prime Minister said that the agreement will be subject to ratification by both countries' parliaments.

"What's important is that through this agreement, we affirm the American people's commitment to invest alongside the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Svyrydenko said, thanking both the Ukrainian and American technical teams for their professional, constructive, and efficient work.

As reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the agreement could be signed as early as next Thursday, April 25.

 

Tags: #svyrydenko #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

10:42 18.04.2025
Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

17:08 14.04.2025
German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

17:47 07.04.2025
Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

14:38 02.04.2025
Foreign Ministry and Karazin Kharkiv University sign cooperation memo

Foreign Ministry and Karazin Kharkiv University sign cooperation memo

18:51 18.03.2025
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

18:48 21.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention

Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention

14:50 19.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross, reps of Luhansk region sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross, reps of Luhansk region sign cooperation memo

14:26 11.02.2025
Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry hopes to attract donor funding for state program to compensate for farmland demining - Svyrydenko

17:47 06.02.2025
Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

19:43 30.01.2025
Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

Naftogaz, HD Hyundai XiteSolution sign memo of cooperation

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

LATEST

Rubio: We meet to discuss how to achieve just, sustainable peace

Bill on sanctions against Chinese companies supporting Russia submitted for consideration by US Congress – Markarova

One dead, one injured as result of enemy drone attack on bakery in Sumy – prosecutor's office

SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Zelenskyy explains what information on ballistics partners transmit

Interior Minister: Law enforcers checking all possible motives for attack on Makarov, first version is domestic

Already 33 victims reported in Dnipro, six of them children

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

AD
AD