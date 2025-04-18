Ukraine and USA sign memorandum on economic partnership deal – Ukrainian First Deputy PM

Ukraine and the United States signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding as a step toward an Economic Partnership Agreement on Thursday evening, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Facebook.

"Today, we took a step toward a joint Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States. Ukraine and the United States of America signed a Memorandum that reflects the constructive cooperation between our teams and a shared intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit both our peoples," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her post, Svyrydenko signed the document in Kyiv, while U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed in Washington.

Svyrydenko said the agreement would pave the way for significant investment, infrastructure modernization, and mutually beneficial cooperation between Ukraine and the United States. It also envisions the creation of an Investment Fund for Ukraine's recovery.

"The next step is finalizing the text of the Agreement and signing it," she added.

The First Deputy Prime Minister said that the agreement will be subject to ratification by both countries' parliaments.

"What's important is that through this agreement, we affirm the American people's commitment to invest alongside the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine," Svyrydenko said, thanking both the Ukrainian and American technical teams for their professional, constructive, and efficient work.

As reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the agreement could be signed as early as next Thursday, April 25.