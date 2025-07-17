Svyrydenko: We’re preparing to introduce full moratorium on business inspections in near future

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that a full moratorium on business inspections will be introduced in the near future.

"In particular, we have already spoken about this with the President of Ukraine. I am grateful to him for his support. We are preparing to introduce a full-fledged moratorium on business inspections in the near future," Svyrydenko said in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment to the post of Prime Minister, according to the transcript of the meeting.

According to her, the most effective tools for supporting Ukrainian producers will be preserved and scaled up.

She also noted that she sees her mission in supporting Ukrainian producers in the future, and announced the continuation of comprehensive deregulation, stopping unauthorized pressure on business, accelerating privatization and further implementation of support mechanisms.