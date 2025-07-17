BES procedure carried out in accordance with laws, regulations - Svyrydenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Yulia Svyrydenko has stated that the procedure for the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations.

"As for the procedure for BES. It was carried out in accordance with laws and regulations. A decision was made to us. We, as members of the government, considered this decision. Each of us had the opportunity to speak, abstain, vote "for," or refuse, in accordance with the information that was heard by the relevant Minister of European Integration and Justice, which concerned relations with the aggressor country," Svyrydenko said in the Verkhovna Rada before her appointment to the post of Prime Minister, part of the speech was published on the Telegram channel by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction).

As reported, on July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers considered the submission of the BES director selection commission and addressed it with a proposal to re-submit no more than two candidates who would meet all the established requirements, including security criteria.

The competition commission for the position of BES director on June 25 recommended to the government the candidacy of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, who headed the NABU detective unit. Three foreign members of the commission voted for Tsyvinsky, while Ukrainian representatives voted for two other candidates - Mykhailo Burtovy and Oleh Borysenko.

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of BES, adopted by the Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as certification of the Bureau's employees within a year after the appointment of the new director.

The election of the BES head based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year is a condition of the extended financing program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).