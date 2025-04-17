Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:30 17.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross assists in rescue operations following Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided aid following a mass Russian drone strike on the city of Dnipro, the organization reported on Facebook Thursday.

"Dnipro. The Ukrainian Red Cross assisted at the site of the overnight attack. Volunteers from the rapid response unit in Dnipropetrovsk region were on the ground working alongside other emergency services," the statement said.

The volunteers provided emergency first aid and psychological support to victims of the attack. They transported three individuals with varying degrees of injuries to medical facilities in the city.

As reported, the late-night drone attack on Dnipro resulted in three fatalities, including a child, and left 28 people injured – among them four children. The attack caused significant damage to residential buildings, student dormitories, educational institutions, businesses, and vehicles. One of the Russian drones also struck an area near the city hall.

Tags: #dnipro #urcs #attack

