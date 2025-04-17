Russians drop explosives from drone on ambulance in Kherson, with casualties reported

Russian troops attacked an ambulance in Kherson from a drone, there are casualties, Kherson Regional State Administration reported.

"At approximately 07:40, Russian troops attacked an ambulance in Dniprovsky district of Kherson from a drone. The ambulance's vehicle was damaged and two drivers were injured due to explosives dropped from the UAV," the message says.

In particular, a 65-year-old man received a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg. A 61-year-old man received a blast injury, head and pelvic wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital. They are receiving the necessary medical care.