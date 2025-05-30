Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 30.05.2025

Bulgarian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit - Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"Invited to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. This is an important event where we will talk about the security of our entire region, including the security of the Black Sea, the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war, and our cooperation in many different areas," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X on Friday.

According to Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister confirmed his participation.

"There will be a high level of representation of countries at the summit. Thank you," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #bulgaria

