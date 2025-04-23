Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:14 23.04.2025

South Korea donates batch of engineering equipment to Ukraine’s Emergency Service

1 min read

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has received another batch of engineering equipment from the Republic of Korea, the press service of the State Emergency Service reports.

photo-2025-04-23-18-24-56

"The batch includes dump trucks and bulldozers, which will enhance the ability of rescuers to eliminate the consequences of emergency situations. Representatives of the State Emergency Service units have already received the keys and have been trained in using the equipment," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

Chairman of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk thanked the partners for their support and noted that it was the Korean equipment that significantly reduced the risks for Ukrainian sappers.

"50% of mine clearing machines are equipment from Korea. As soon as they appeared, the number of killed sappers decreased several times," he emphasized.

In turn, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine, Park Kichang, expressed admiration for the resilience of Ukrainians and assured of further support.

"I am convinced that this equipment will help reduce risks for rescuers in the future. We will grow together and rebuild Ukraine in solidarity!" the ambassador said.

