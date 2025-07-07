Govt agrees provision of grants of up to UAH 16 mln for equipment to enterprises affected by war

At a meeting on Monday, July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers approved grants for restoration of up to UAH 16 million for new equipment, installation and delivery for enterprises that have suffered destruction, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"The state covers 80%, business - 20%. A business plan, a damage assessment act and an extract from the unified register of pre-trial investigations are required. Both individual entrepreneurs and legal entities can receive the grant. The condition is to create 5 jobs," she wrote on Facebook.

According to Svyrydenko, this is non-refundable support with a requirement for enterprises to pay the amount in taxes for 3 years.

She emphasized that even those who have already received a recycling grant can apply for the grant. Then the amount of the previous grant will be taken into account, that is, no more than UAH 16 million.

"We see how entrepreneurs are struggling. That is why the state is ready to help," she emphasized