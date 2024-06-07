France to supply Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine – Macron

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

France will supply Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine as part of military assistance, President Emmanuel Macron said.

"France is helping Ukrainians resist, but we do not want escalation," he told Le Figaro.

Macron noted that on Friday, during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is going to start a new cooperation.

It’s about providing Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as pilot training.

A fourth-generation French multirole fighter was developed in the 1970s by Dassault. It has been in service since 1984. It is the main combat aircraft of the French Air Force in the late 20th-early 21st century. It is in service with several countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

As reported, on February 16 of this year, head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukrainian pilots are able to easily master the French Mirage 2000 multi-purpose fighters.