HACC recovers two An-148 aircraft of Ilyushin Finance for state's income

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on May 15 granted the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and recovered two passenger aircraft An-148-100E, located on the territory of Ukraine, for the state's income, announced Deputy Minister of Justice Inna Bohatykh.

"The sanction in the form of recovery of assets for the state's income was applied to JSC Ilyushin Finance Co., a specialized company that is part of the state corporation Rostec and is responsible for leasing, maintenance management, and sales of aircraft manufactured at Russian aviation plants," she said on Facebook.

The decision will enter into force after the expiration of the period for appeal.

Bohatykh said that in the context of the reorientation of the Russian aviation industry towards domestic producers and support for the functioning of the aviation sector through domestically produced aircraft, Ilyushin Finance Co, as a leading lessor in Russia, plays a significant role in supporting the aviation industry and, as a result, contributes to the highest political leadership of Russia in counteracting the sanctions imposed against Russia due to the aggressive war against Ukraine.

"Prior to and during the full-scale invasion, Ilyushin Finance systematically collaborates with the highest political leadership of Russia and participates in the material-technical support of Russia's armed aggression by supplying aircraft and components to the security agencies and structural units of the Ministry of Defense of Russia," said the deputy minister of justice.

She thanked the Security Service of Ukraine for providing the evidence base.

"Interestingly, this is one of two cases where, in addition to the representative, the sanctioned person participates personally. Online, though, via video conference, which is too bad," Bohatykh added.

Earlier, she pointed out that the first such sanctioned person was Viacheslav Bohuslaev.