Poland raises military aircraft during morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine

The Polish Armed Forces on the morning of Saturday, January 13, used increased security measures during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine, reports the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

"We inform you that there is increased activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is associated with the intention of attacks on the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures have begun to ensure the safety of Polish airspace. We warn that Polish and allied aircraft has been activated, which may lead to an increase in noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country," the message said on Twitter.

Later, the department reported that due to a decrease in the threat level, aircraft and air defense forces were returned to normal duty.

“The mobilized forces and means have returned to standard actions,” the message emphasizes.