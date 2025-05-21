Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:52 21.05.2025

Sybiha: EU members pledge to supply more than 1 million artillery shells

1 min read
Sybiha: EU members pledge to supply more than 1 million artillery shells
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

EU member states have already committed to supplying two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells, Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said after a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas.

"EU member states have already committed to supplying two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells, and we are working to secure the rest as soon as possible. I thank Kaia for her important initiative," he said in a message on X.

Sybiha stressed that "this critical period requires bold and big decisions both to deter Russia and to advance Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"We agreed on the need to move both processes forward," he added.

Sybiha stressed that work continues to increase pressure on Russia.

Tags: #sybiha #kallas

MORE ABOUT

15:21 21.05.2025
Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

12:50 20.05.2025
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

20:30 16.05.2025
Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

Kallas: Sanctions and political isolation necessary to continue pressure on Russia

15:45 16.05.2025
Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

Sybiha in Istanbul: Russia faces moment when it needs to prove that it’s serious

12:08 15.05.2025
Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

Sybiha in Ankara: Full combat readiness for day of intensive diplomacy

10:02 15.05.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

16:59 14.05.2025
Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

15:59 14.05.2025
Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

Sybiha stresses importance of pressure on Russia in his talk with Netherlands’ FM

18:51 13.05.2025
Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

HOT NEWS

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

LATEST

Lysak, General Staff, DeepState deny info about occupiers' exit to border of Dnipropetrovsk region

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russians become systemic, indicating policy approved by Russia's top leadership – MFA

Russia refuses to sign High Seas Treaty due to economic interests in Arctic – Greenpeace

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Special unit of hackers is responsible for monitoring, disrupting Western military support for Ukraine in Russian intelligence – Dutch Ministry of Defence

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

AD
AD