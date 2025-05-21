Sybiha: EU members pledge to supply more than 1 million artillery shells

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

"EU member states have already committed to supplying two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells, and we are working to secure the rest as soon as possible. I thank Kaia for her important initiative," he said in a message on X.

Sybiha stressed that "this critical period requires bold and big decisions both to deter Russia and to advance Ukraine's accession to the EU."

"We agreed on the need to move both processes forward," he added.

Sybiha stressed that work continues to increase pressure on Russia.