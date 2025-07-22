Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 22.07.2025

Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

2 min read
Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force
Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

 Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka assured European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos that Ukraine's reform agenda and commitments to join the European Union remain fully valid.

"Had a phone call with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. Confirmed Ukraine's commitment to the rule of law and the anti-corruption. Underlined that today's decisions Verkhovna Rada do not intend to threaten the institutional independence of NABU or SAPO. All core functions remain intact," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

"There will be no compromises on anti-corruption – Ukraine takes this responsibility seriously. Our reform agenda and EU accession commitments remain fully in force," Kachka said.

He stated that Ukraine is responsible for strengthening the rule of law and takes the implementation of an effective anti-corruption policy, as well as international obligations, seriously, and there can be no compromises here.

Kachka expressed his readiness to work with everyone – partners, civil society, experts.

"It is important to remember that success in the fight against corruption is not only about procedural and institutional norms, the number of procedural actions, and even less so media coverage. Results are important: verdicts that become legally binding – after consideration in the courts. It is important how these verdicts affect the prevention of corruption," he said.

"Achieving the goals of reforms in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption is impossible without trust within the system of anti-corruption bodies. The role of the Prosecutor General is especially important in this. Unity and joint work of all anti-corruption bodies is the key to success," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada restricted the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Some 263 MPs voted in favor of relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law in the second reading and in total.

Tags: #european #commissioner

MORE ABOUT

20:54 26.05.2025
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

21:01 22.05.2025
European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

13:08 21.03.2025
EU leaders to meet in Paris next week to discuss situation in Ukraine

EU leaders to meet in Paris next week to discuss situation in Ukraine

20:55 27.01.2025
Ukraine's accession to EU poses serious risk for farmers, we not to allow this – Hungarian agricultural minister

Ukraine's accession to EU poses serious risk for farmers, we not to allow this – Hungarian agricultural minister

10:02 02.12.2024
Enlargement Commissioner predicts opening of 1st negotiating cluster with Ukraine in April-May 2025

Enlargement Commissioner predicts opening of 1st negotiating cluster with Ukraine in April-May 2025

20:19 14.10.2024
Borrell: We are almost there to unblock European Peace Facility

Borrell: We are almost there to unblock European Peace Facility

12:15 02.10.2024
Poroshenko works to shore up European support for Ukraine during Brussels visit

Poroshenko works to shore up European support for Ukraine during Brussels visit

18:34 15.08.2024
European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

European Solidarity faction proposes to create ad hoc inquiry panel on Okhmatdyt restoration

20:41 16.07.2024
UNHCR to allocate $100 mln to prepare Ukraine for winter – Zelenskyy's meeting with Grandi

UNHCR to allocate $100 mln to prepare Ukraine for winter – Zelenskyy's meeting with Grandi

20:29 10.07.2024
Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

HOT NEWS

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

Ten-year-old child killed, 18 people injured due to enemy shelling of Kramatorsk district

LATEST

Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

AD
AD