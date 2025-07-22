Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka assured European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos that Ukraine's reform agenda and commitments to join the European Union remain fully valid.

"Had a phone call with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. Confirmed Ukraine's commitment to the rule of law and the anti-corruption. Underlined that today's decisions Verkhovna Rada do not intend to threaten the institutional independence of NABU or SAPO. All core functions remain intact," he said on the X social network on Tuesday.

"There will be no compromises on anti-corruption – Ukraine takes this responsibility seriously. Our reform agenda and EU accession commitments remain fully in force," Kachka said.

He stated that Ukraine is responsible for strengthening the rule of law and takes the implementation of an effective anti-corruption policy, as well as international obligations, seriously, and there can be no compromises here.

Kachka expressed his readiness to work with everyone – partners, civil society, experts.

"It is important to remember that success in the fight against corruption is not only about procedural and institutional norms, the number of procedural actions, and even less so media coverage. Results are important: verdicts that become legally binding – after consideration in the courts. It is important how these verdicts affect the prevention of corruption," he said.

"Achieving the goals of reforms in the field of the rule of law and anti-corruption is impossible without trust within the system of anti-corruption bodies. The role of the Prosecutor General is especially important in this. Unity and joint work of all anti-corruption bodies is the key to success," the deputy prime minister said.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada restricted the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Some 263 MPs voted in favor of relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law in the second reading and in total.