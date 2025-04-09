Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:21 09.04.2025

French, British Defence Ministers to hold Coalition of Willing meeting on Thursday

2 min read

British Defence Minister John Healy and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu will hold a Coalition of the Willing meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 10.

According to the program published on the NATO website, the arrival of ministers and statements to the media are scheduled for 14:00 (Brussels time).

At 15:00 (Brussels time), the Coalition of the Willing meeting will begin directly at the defence ministers' session. Opening remarks by the French Defence Minister and the British Defence Minister are scheduled.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, announced that the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, John Healy, will chair a new meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, scheduled for April 11.

On March 27, a summit of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris, attended by representatives of 31 countries, as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte.

On April 4, meetings were held in Kyiv between representatives of France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine regarding the deployment of the military contingent. It was reported that the meetings were held at the level of the Chiefs of Military Staff. The French delegation was headed by General Burkhard, and the British delegation was headed by Admiral Radakin.

After the meeting with them, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported that there was tangible progress and the first details regarding the deployment of the partners' security contingent.

