Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:02 23.06.2025

SBU chief: We show mutual respect, cooperate with partners, who often learn from us


The chief of Ukraine’s State Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, has noted mutual respect in cooperation with foreign partners, saying that in many areas they assist, but do not dominate [the relationship].

"We are an independent sovereign country. We have mutual respect and cooperation with our partners. They do not dominate, they often learn from us. They see in feature films what we are doing now with our own hands," Malyuk said at a meeting with journalists.

Malyuk emphasized: "But in many things they help a lot, and among them are those whom we call our combat brothers. Those whom I set as an example, with whom I constantly communicate. This are our combat brotherhood."

