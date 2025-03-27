Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:09 27.03.2025

Zelenskyy at summit in Paris proposes group of reps to come to Ukraine to develop one clear plan

A coalition of willing partners is already at work - both politically and militarily, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting of leaders in France on support for Ukraine.

"I am grateful to France, Great Britain and everyone involved for their sincere desire to help us build long-term security," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that we should still give answers to "very specific questions."

"And now, during this meeting, in the process of future military negotiations and in all our discussions here in Europe and with other partners, particularly with the United States, we have to answer some very specific questions. What countries will be involved on the ground, in the air and at sea in Ukraine? Where exactly will these forces be deployed? What will be the size and structure of these forces? What will be their response procedures in the event of a threat? And when will our coalition actually deploy forces in Ukraine - when will the ceasefire begin or when will the war be completely over and a settlement be reached?" Zelenskyy noted.

The head of the Ukrainian state invited a group of representatives to come to Ukraine to develop one clear plan.

"We need one clear plan - a plan that we all agree to and that we will begin to implement, based on the options and developments that have already been discussed with you and are available to you. We want to invite a small group of your representatives to Ukraine to develop this plan together," Zelenskyy concluded.

As reported, a meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine has ended in Paris, with representatives from 31 countries taking part, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

