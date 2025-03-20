Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

The strikes on the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov region are the result of joint work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The night 'bavovna' at the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov region was the result of joint work of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces. This airfield is a key base of the Russian Federation's strategic aviation. Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers are deployed there, as well as warehouses with areal bombs and cruise missiles. It is from it that aircraft take off that launch missile strikes on Ukraine," the agency's interlocutor said on Thursday.

He noted that as a result of the successful attack by drones of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the airfield, a fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded.

"Russian air defense systems acted ineffectively and hit civilian buildings and infrastructure facilities in the cities of Engels and Saratov with missiles," a source in the SBU emphasized.

"The SBU and its partners continue to work with surgical precision on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes," the agency's interlocutor summarized.