Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:05 20.03.2025

Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

2 min read

The strikes on the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov region are the result of joint work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The night 'bavovna' at the Engels airfield in Russia’s Saratov region was the result of joint work of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces. This airfield is a key base of the Russian Federation's strategic aviation. Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 bombers are deployed there, as well as warehouses with areal bombs and cruise missiles. It is from it that aircraft take off that launch missile strikes on Ukraine," the agency's interlocutor said on Thursday.

He noted that as a result of the successful attack by drones of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the airfield, a fire, explosions and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded.

"Russian air defense systems acted ineffectively and hit civilian buildings and infrastructure facilities in the cities of Engels and Saratov with missiles," a source in the SBU emphasized.

"The SBU and its partners continue to work with surgical precision on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes," the agency's interlocutor summarized.

Tags: #strikes #engels

MORE ABOUT

13:48 19.03.2025
Ukraine won't hit targets in Russia if Russia doesn't hit ours – Zelenskyy

Ukraine won't hit targets in Russia if Russia doesn't hit ours – Zelenskyy

20:49 07.03.2025
Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

13:44 06.03.2025
UNHCR’s emergency cash assistance in Ukraine provides rapid relief to families impacted by missile strikes or evacuations from the frontline

UNHCR’s emergency cash assistance in Ukraine provides rapid relief to families impacted by missile strikes or evacuations from the frontline

12:56 22.02.2025
Two civilians killed, 12 injured in enemy strikes over past 24 hours – Donetsk regional authorities

Two civilians killed, 12 injured in enemy strikes over past 24 hours – Donetsk regional authorities

12:52 14.01.2025
SBU, Defense Forces attack warehouses of Engels airfield, chemical plants and refineries – SBU source

SBU, Defense Forces attack warehouses of Engels airfield, chemical plants and refineries – SBU source

11:32 08.01.2025
AFU General Staff confirms attack on oil depot in Russian Engels

AFU General Staff confirms attack on oil depot in Russian Engels

11:00 08.01.2025
Yermak on Engels attack: logistics of terror in Ukraine must burn

Yermak on Engels attack: logistics of terror in Ukraine must burn

11:49 25.12.2024
Sandu condemns Russia's strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, violation of Moldova's airspace by missile

Sandu condemns Russia's strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, violation of Moldova's airspace by missile

21:02 06.12.2024
Zelenskyy: Putin does not need real peace, but opportunity to do this to any country – with bombs, missiles

Zelenskyy: Putin does not need real peace, but opportunity to do this to any country – with bombs, missiles

11:44 28.11.2024
Zelenskyy: our energy sector is enemy's target, strikes with cluster munitions on civilian infrastructure recorded in several regions

Zelenskyy: our energy sector is enemy's target, strikes with cluster munitions on civilian infrastructure recorded in several regions

HOT NEWS

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy denies discussing issue of ownership of Ukrainian NPPs

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Norwegian-Finnish NAMMO to take part in building ammunition plant in Ukraine

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk, damaged by shelling in 2024, restored

Poland to spend over $20 mln on Starlink for Ukraine in 2025

URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

AD