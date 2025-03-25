Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

The US position is that the implementation of ceasefire agreements between Russia and Ukraine at sea and on energy infrastructure facilities should begin immediately after the publication of joint Ukrainian-American and American-Russian statements, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"They believe that after the American side officially comes out with a statement, there may be a start of decisions already implemented in this document. There is no faith in the Russians here, but I believe that we will be constructive. If this is so, and now the Minister of Defense will confirm this to me over the phone, then it means that we will do our job to implement the agreement of the Ukrainian-American meeting," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.