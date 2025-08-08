Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:34 08.08.2025

Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

1 min read
Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that there are "certain signals" and he has an "intuition" that the war in Ukraine could be "frozen" in the near future.

"I have just finished a long conversation with President Zelenskyy ... There are certain signals, and I also have an intuition that perhaps the freezing of the conflict - I don't want to say ‘the end of the war,’ but ‘freezing of the conflict’ - is closer than it is further away," he said at a press conference.

"There is hope for this. Today, the ultimatum [of U.S. President Donald Trump] expires. President Zelenskyy is very cautious, but still optimistic," he added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side hopes that Europe and Poland will take part in planning a ceasefire and then in establishing sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Tags: #discussed #tusk #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:20 08.08.2025
Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

Shmyhal proposes to join Ukraine in mine clearance initiative in Black Sea with participation of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania

14:11 08.08.2025
Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

09:32 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy in his talk with Meloni: We share common vision of how to move toward real and fair peace

Zelenskyy in his talk with Meloni: We share common vision of how to move toward real and fair peace

19:17 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

16:40 07.08.2025
President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

16:11 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

Zelenskyy and Macron agree that work at advisers and leaders’ level should be productive

15:12 07.08.2025
Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

14:09 07.08.2025
Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

Merz talks with Zelenskyy, assures support

14:06 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral and trilateral meeting formats at leadership level

10:22 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

Zelenskyy announces Thursday talks with European colleagues, national security advisors

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

AD
AD