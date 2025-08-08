Tusk: Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be 'frozen'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that there are "certain signals" and he has an "intuition" that the war in Ukraine could be "frozen" in the near future.

"I have just finished a long conversation with President Zelenskyy ... There are certain signals, and I also have an intuition that perhaps the freezing of the conflict - I don't want to say ‘the end of the war,’ but ‘freezing of the conflict’ - is closer than it is further away," he said at a press conference.

"There is hope for this. Today, the ultimatum [of U.S. President Donald Trump] expires. President Zelenskyy is very cautious, but still optimistic," he added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side hopes that Europe and Poland will take part in planning a ceasefire and then in establishing sustainable peace in Ukraine.