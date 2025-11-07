Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 07.11.2025

Air Forces destroy 94 enemy UAVs

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of Friday, November 7, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with 128 Shahed and Gerbera attack UAVs and drones, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 94 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Thirty-one attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations," the Telegram channel reported.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack continues, and several enemy UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace.

