09:28 06.11.2025

Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

Photo: National Guard

The Ukrainian Defense Forces last night and as of 9:00 a.m. on Thursday had neutralized 108 enemy drones of various types out of 135 that attacked Ukraine, and recorded the hitting of 27 attack UAVs at 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"On the night of November 6 (from 19:00 on November 5), the enemy attacked with 135 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, about 90 of them – Shahed UAVs, the Air Force said on Telegram on Thursday morning. .

It is reported that according to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 108 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

