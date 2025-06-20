Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:20 20.06.2025

Ukrainian farmers to receive UAH 10.9 bln in support in 2025, 43% to come from intl sources – MP Yuzhanina

2 min read
Ukrainian farmers will receive UAH 10.9 billion in state support in 2025, of which 43% will come from international financial institutions, MP Nina Yuzhanina (European Solidarity) reported.

She noted that agricultural producers received UAH 7.075 billion in support in 2024 through programs run by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Economy.

Of this amount, 39% (UAH 2.78 billion) was funded by international partners. These funds were allocated as per-hectare subsidies (70%), support for cattle farming (22%), and subsidies for goat and sheep farming (8%).

The remainder – UAH 1.36 billion from the state budget – was used primarily for grants to establish or expand processing facilities (65%), horticulture, berry farming, and viticulture (23%), and greenhouse development (12%).

Yuzhanina reminded that only UAH 0.4 billion was allocated in 2024 for compensating the cost of humanitarian demining of agricultural land. More than UAH 2.5 billion earmarked for this purpose was redirected toward the government's "Winter eSupport" payments.

She added that the 2025 support package envisions an increase to UAH 10.9 billion, with 43% of that amount already expected to be financed by international donors.

"It's interesting, especially considering that companies classified under 'processing industry' paid 17.6% of all taxes during January–May of this year – the highest share by sector," Yuzhanina said.

