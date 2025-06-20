Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:51 20.06.2025

WFP to continue supporting Ukraine – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain in Kyiv.

“I thanked her for the continued attention to our country and our people. Mrs. McCain’s husband, Senator John McCain, who sadly is no longer with us, also visited Ukraine multiple times and supported Ukrainians. It was important to hear that support from the UN WFP will continue. We are working to ensure that the lion’s share of it goes specifically to our children – shelters, school meals, and buses,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

According to the President, the overall goal is for as many families as possible to be able to stay in Ukraine and see their future here.

