Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

At the current pace, Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened in five years, but this is long and dangerous, partners agree that this can be done in three years, but we need to "move very quickly," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Everyone understands that at today's pace it is possible to strengthen Ukraine and Europe in five years. We believe that this is a very long time. And we believe that it is dangerous, we have shown that during the war it can be done faster, partners agree with us that it can be done in three years, but everyone needs to move very quickly," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

According to the president, it is necessary to significantly increase production in all allied countries in order to make security guarantees for all of Europe real.