Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:35 15.03.2025

Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Partners agree that Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened during three years
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

At the current pace, Ukraine and Europe can be strengthened in five years, but this is long and dangerous, partners agree that this can be done in three years, but we need to "move very quickly," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Everyone understands that at today's pace it is possible to strengthen Ukraine and Europe in five years. We believe that this is a very long time. And we believe that it is dangerous, we have shown that during the war it can be done faster, partners agree with us that it can be done in three years, but everyone needs to move very quickly," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

According to the president, it is necessary to significantly increase production in all allied countries in order to make security guarantees for all of Europe real.

Tags: #ukraine #europe #strengthen

MORE ABOUT

13:08 15.03.2025
‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

13:57 14.03.2025
Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

12:19 14.03.2025
USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

20:50 13.03.2025
Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

Ukraine informs key European partners about talk results in Jeddah – Zhovkva

17:55 13.03.2025
Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

15:26 13.03.2025
Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

20:04 12.03.2025
European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

19:26 12.03.2025
European Parliament condemns executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops – resolution

European Parliament condemns executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops – resolution

21:01 11.03.2025
Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

16:19 11.03.2025
Von der Leyen: Strengthening Europe's defense capability will help fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Strengthening Europe's defense capability will help fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Military planners to meet in UK on March 20 to draw up plans for foreign military support to Ukraine's security – Starmer

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to take first steps to end the war

Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelensky: There has always been shortage of SAMP/T missiles

Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian military on Ukrainian territory – Zelenskyy

Austrian FM inspects progress of restoration work at Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

AD