Putin lying about situation in Kursk region, Ukrainian troops also stabilize situation in Donetsk region – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation in Kursk region (Russian Federation), said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that Ukrainian soldiers have stabilized the situation in Donetsk region.

"Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially about what is happening in Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces continue their operations. Our troops have also stabilized the situation on the front in Donetsk region - I mean Pokrovsk. This is a great job by our heroes and a great success, as for me," Zelenskyy said at a video conference of partners organized by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy added: "Putin is also lying about the ceasefire being too difficult. In fact, everything can be controlled, and we discussed this with the Americans. The truth is that Putin has already dragged out the war for almost a week after the talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."