17:26 17.03.2025

AFU General Staff: AFU units in Kursk region repel four attacks of Russian forces by 16:00, five battles continue

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Since the beginning of the day and as of 16:00, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Kursk region have repelled four attacks by Russian troops, with five more still ongoing, the General Staff of the AFU reported.

"The operation in Kursk region continues. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four enemy attacks today, and five more clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff said on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that during this time period, Russian aviation carried out seven strikes on the territory of Kursk region, dropping nine UABs. "In addition, the enemy carried out 165 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the General Staff added.

The total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 98.

