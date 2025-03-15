Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers' losses amounted to 1,180 units of manpower and 148 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two tanks, 15 combat armored vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one MLRS unit, 102 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Air strikes cost the enemy 97 operational-tactical level UAVs.