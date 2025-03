Rutte after meeting with Trump: NATO is strong, together we’re making it even stronger

Photo: https://www.nato.int/

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assures that the Alliance is strong now and after a meeting with US President Donald Trump announced its strengthening.

“An honour to be back in the White House to meet with my good friend, the President of the United States Donald Trump. NATO is strong. And together we’re making it even stronger,” Rutte said on X Thursday.