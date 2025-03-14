Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:19 14.03.2025

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump has said that the Ukrainian and American delegations discussed issues of control over territories, as well as NATO membership, as part of the preparation of a draft peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, but the position on this matter has not changed.

“We’ve been discussing with Ukraine pieces of land that would be kept and lost, and all of the other elements of a final agreement,” Trump said at a briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday. He elaborated that it is about a power plant, a very large power plant, and details on who's going to get it, however mentioning that the first step is a ceasefire.

At the same time he noted that “you don’t want to waste time with the ceasefire if it’s not going to mean anything.” “So we’re saying: look, this is what you can get, this is what you can’t get,” the US President said.

Trump said the delegations were talking about NATO and staying in NATO, and that everybody knows what the answer is. According to him, they've known the answer for 40 years.

The US President said that many separate topics were also discussed.

