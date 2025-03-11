Facts

20:26 11.03.2025

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a 30-day ceasefire, provided that it is simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation, says a joint statement following the meeting of the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah.

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation. The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace,» the document says.

The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the abovementioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

