Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

There are signs that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine with the use of strategic aviation, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

"Now there are signs that Russia is preparing new attacks with the use of strategic aviation in the future. And all this is a traditional method for Moscow, since the time of ‘Minsk.’ Here, I think it is important to turn disappointment into what the Russians call a ‘hard slap’ to Putin," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, US President Donald Trump said that he was very disappointed with Vladimir Putin and the night strikes on Ukraine and called him, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "stubborn."