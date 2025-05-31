Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:17 31.05.2025

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

1 min read
Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

There are signs that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukraine with the use of strategic aviation, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

"Now there are signs that Russia is preparing new attacks with the use of strategic aviation in the future. And all this is a traditional method for Moscow, since the time of ‘Minsk.’ Here, I think it is important to turn disappointment into what the Russians call a ‘hard slap’ to Putin," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, US President Donald Trump said that he was very disappointed with Vladimir Putin and the night strikes on Ukraine and called him, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "stubborn."

Tags: #nsdc #russia #attacks

MORE ABOUT

19:59 30.05.2025
In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

09:33 30.05.2025
Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

Kharkiv region under shelling: fires, destruction and casualties

20:49 29.05.2025
Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

20:33 29.05.2025
Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

Moscow hasn’t handed over its so-called memo to Ukraine and partners – Zelenskyy

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

19:17 29.05.2025
Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

Ukraine still does not receive 'memo' from Russia, but instead Russians launch 120 missiles, 1,500 drones in two weeks

15:10 29.05.2025
MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

MFA: Russia's fear of handing over its ‘memo’ to Ukraine indicates it probably has unrealistic ultimatums

12:22 29.05.2025
Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

21:14 28.05.2025
Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

13:57 28.05.2025
Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

LATEST

Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

Occupational authorities involve pro-Ukrainian teenagers in forced labor – CCD

Invaders lose 1,250 people, 109 vehicles over day

Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions, calls Zelenskyy ‘stubborn’

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

AD
AD