19:59 30.05.2025

In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

In May 2025, the radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded and documented 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by the Russians, Head of the radiation, chemical, biological protection troops of the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yevhen Nahorny said.

As reported in the Telegram of the General Staff on Friday, Nahorny announced such data at a briefing for representatives of the military-diplomatic corps accredited in Ukraine – the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés. Representatives of more than 35 countries took part in the event.

Military diplomats were informed about cases of Russia's use of chemical riot control agents against the Ukrainian Defense Forces as a means of warfare, and about Russia's violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

Nahorny said the Armed Forces of Ukraine have formed several dozen specially prepared and trained radiation, chemical, and biological reconnaissance groups that record the facts of the use of dangerous chemical substances by the Russians.

"Thus, during May 2025 alone, radiation, chemical, and biological reconnaissance groups recorded and documented 888 cases of the use of ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds by the Russians. The main means of delivery are the dropping of K-51 and RG-Vo grenades from UAVs," the General Staff said in a statement.

It is reported that in total, from February 15, 2023 to May 29, 2025, some 9,167 cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances by the Russians were recorded. Deputy Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, Biological Protection Directorate of the Armed Forces Support Forces Command Serhiy Pakhomov said against the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Russia uses special ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances, in combination with conventional means of destruction. It is worth noting that the Russians use tear gas irritants (CS, CN) in gas grenades, which are used by the police against violators at demonstrations. Formally, CS and CN substances are not chemical weapons and, according to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of January 13, 1993, they belong to "chemical means of riot control."

The Convention defines in Article II, clause 7: Chemical riot control agent as: any chemical not included in the lists that is capable of rapidly causing irritation of the sensory organs or physical disorders in the human body, which disappear within a short time after the end of the action. However, the use of this gas during hostilities is unacceptable in accordance with Article II, clause 5 of the Convention. It is noted that the Russian command is clearly aware of the consequences of the use of such chemicals, because the aggressor country is a member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Military diplomats were informed that as of May 29, 2025, Russia had not used lethal chemical warfare agents, and in the event of their use, they would definitely be detected by specialized units and the facts would be documented and made public.

