Costa on special EU summit: It is time to turn our principles into real actions to guarantee peace for Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President Antonio Costa says that the extraordinary meeting of the European Council will be about turning the principles of the European Union into real actions to guarantee peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.

He wrote about this on his page on the X social network on the eve of the special meeting of the European Council, which will be held on Thursday in Brussels.

"It's time to turn our principles into real action. We can only guarantee peace and security, in Ukraine and in Europe, by being strong and that’s why the EU is making its largest defence effort ever. That is what tomorrow's Special EUCO is all about," Costa wrote.