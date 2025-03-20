Zelenskyy, Costa coordinate positions ahead of European Council meeting

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated positions and discussed key agenda issues ahead of Thursday's European Council meeting with its President Antonio Costa.

"I had a conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa ahead of tomorrow's European Council meeting and thanked him for the invitation to participate in it. We coordinated our positions and discussed key agenda issues," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy noted that they also discussed Ukraine's participation in the initiative to rearm Europe under the ReArm Europe plan, financing the purchase of ammunition, as well as steps to accelerate our integration into the EU. "I count on support in unblocking the negotiation clusters," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy informed Costa about his constructive conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the Ukrainian president confirmed Ukraine's readiness to implement the unconditional US offer of a ceasefire. "The Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone else, and we are ready to work for it. Thank you for your support," he noted.

In turn, Costa noted the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump on his social network X and wrote about continuing discussions with Zelenskyy on Thursday at the European Council.

"Positive conversation with President Zelenskyy. I am encouraged by his substantive phone call with Donald Trump," he wrote.

Costa stressed that stopping attacks on energy and other civilian infrastructure would be an important and first real step towards ending the war. "We will continue our discussions with President Zelenskyy tomorrow at the European Council," the President of the European Council indicated.