13:34 06.03.2025

Costa to Zelenskyy: We are here to support Ukraine in achieving peace

The President of the European Council assures that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels, addressing President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, before the start of a special meeting of the European Council dedicated to the defense of Ukraine and Europe in light of the change in foreign policy of US President Donald Trump. The flags of Ukraine and the European Union were installed in the lobby of the Council building.

“Of course, the security and defense of Europe is not separated off Ukraine's security and defense. Stronger European defense boosts Ukrainian defense, and the stronger capacity for Ukraine's defense is also very important to boost our own defense. That's why, because we are here to support Ukraine for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. And dear Volodymyr, we have been with you since day one, we will continue with you now and we will continue in the future," Costa said.

