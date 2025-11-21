Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:25 21.11.2025

Any peace with Russia must have Ukraine's consent – PM Starmer

2 min read
Any peace with Russia must have Ukraine's consent – PM Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that any proposal for a peace deal with Russia must have Ukraine’s agreement as European leaders seek to ensure regional security issues are factored into U.S.-led talks to end the war.

"The future of Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine and we must never lose sight of that principle underpinning the just and lasting peace that we all want to see." Starmer said in comments to Bloomberg on Thursday.

Starmer’s statement echoed the words of European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas, who said that any attempt to bring peace to Ukraine must be done with Kyiv’s participation.

"For any plan to work, Ukrainians and Europeans have to be on board. That’s absolutely clear," he said.

The 28-point proposal for a resumption of talks is modeled on the Gaza ceasefire agreement. It sets out the Kremlin’s well-known demands for concessions that Kyiv has repeatedly called unacceptable and that have so far thwarted all attempts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire.

European diplomats have expressed skepticism about any imminent deal, noting that Putin has a reputation for seeming to accept offers under pressure. The Kremlin is trying to stop US sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, from coming into effect on Friday, according to sources familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely.

Tags: #starmer

MORE ABOUT

09:19 28.10.2025
Ukraine's prospects improve after sanctions on Russian oil – Starmer

Ukraine's prospects improve after sanctions on Russian oil – Starmer

21:03 24.10.2025
Starmer: UK accelerating program to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles

Starmer: UK accelerating program to provide Ukraine with 5,000 lightweight multirole missiles

20:51 24.10.2025
Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

18:15 24.10.2025
Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

Starmer welcomes Zelenskyy to Downing Street, confirms support for Ukraine

14:52 24.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM’s residence

20:57 15.10.2025
Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

16:09 01.09.2025
Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

Macron and Starmer to chair Coalition of the Willing meeting at Elysee Palace

16:29 18.08.2025
Starmer: Achieving peace in Ukraine must be done correctly, it is in everyone's interests

Starmer: Achieving peace in Ukraine must be done correctly, it is in everyone's interests

14:36 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

11:54 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

HOT NEWS

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

LATEST

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

В Украине состоялась первая церемония вручения национальной награды "Семья для каждого ребенка. Better Care Awards"

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Ukraine repels 161 Russian attacks over day

Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation – media

EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

Ukraine not considering changing borders during possible new negotiations with Russia — Ambassador Stefanishyna

Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

AD
AD