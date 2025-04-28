Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Ukraine is ready to help restore power supply in European countries that suffered today from large-scale failures, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Ukraine is ready to help restore stable operation of the power grids of our partners and allies in Europe. We are ready to share knowledge and experience gained, particularly during the systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," he said on his Facebook page on Monday.

The minister said Ukraine is grateful to the EU countries for their support and is always ready to provide assistance.

As reported with reference to Spanish-language media, major power outages were recorded in a significant part of Spain, including the capital region. In particular, the power outage affected the transport system, including the operation of airports. Passengers had to be evacuated from the Barcelona and Madrid metro. Traffic lights are out of order in a number of cities.

In the Spanish capital, a number of matches of the Madrid Open tennis tournament have been postponed. Local power grid operator Red Electrica reported that it is working with energy companies to restore power supply.

In addition, power outages are being recorded in Portugal and some regions of France.