Facts

18:02 03.03.2025

Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

US President Donald Trump called for paying less attention to the actions of the Russian leadership and concentrating on solving domestic problems, contrasting the US with Europe.

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!” Trump wrote on his media platform Truth Social.

