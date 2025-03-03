AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

As of 16:00, 57 combat clashes have already been recorded along the entire front line, 13 of which are in Pokrovsk direction, and 13 attacks also occurred in the operational zone in Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"In Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne and Andriyivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 11 attacks, two clashes are still ongoing," the General Staff's report on Telegram says.

It is reported that in the operational zone in Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks by the Russian army. "The enemy also carried out six air strikes, dropping seven UABs, and carried out 190 artillery attacks. Currently, fighting continues in three locations," the General Staff added.

In Lymany direction, the invading army attacked nine times, two clashes are still ongoing. In Toretsk direction, the enemy made seven attempts to improve its position, three clashes are currently ongoing. In Novo-Pavlivsk direction, enemy units attacked the positions of our troops six times, three attacks are still ongoing. In Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling two assaults by the invaders. In Orikhiv direction, two clashes are also ongoing. Isolated clashes have been noted in Kharkiv and Siversk directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in Kupyansk, Huliai-Pole and Prydniprovsk directions, but is constantly shelling the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, using attack UAVs, and conducting reconnaissance.