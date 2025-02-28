Zelenskyy to Trump: Ukraine has experience with ceasefires, Putin repeatedly violates them

Ukraine will never accept a ceasefire, since Russia has already violated the ceasefire 25 times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We can talk and talk, but it doesn't work like that. We had such experience, it didn't help. Putin violated these ceasefires 25 times. It wasn't during your rule, it was during others, but he violated them, he was the president then. That's why we will never accept a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed the need for security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular, air defense.

In turn, Trump, when asked if he was a "peacemaker," replied: "I'm doing it to save lives." He also added that it was also about keeping costs down.