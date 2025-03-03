Facts

Nova Poshta launches second solar power plant in Kyiv

 Nova Poshta has installed a second solar power plant (SPP) on the territory of the terminal in Kyiv, plans to increase its capacity to 1.4 MW, the company's press service reported.

"Nova Poshta launched the second solar power plant with a capacity of 700 kWh with a panel area of 3,000 sq m. The cost of the project is UAH 13.5 million," the press service said on Monday.

Nova Poshta noted that they plan to double the capacity, increasing it to 1,400 kWh (1.4 MW). This will allow covering 100% of the terminal's electricity needs during the daytime in the summer.

Nova Poshta also invested in electricity storage facilities, given that the terminals operate around the clock, the press service reported.

The company plans to install solar power plants and electricity storage facilities at a total of five of the largest terminals in Ukraine. This process has already been launched at three terminals, the statement said.

Nova Poshta has already invested UAH 300 million in ensuring energy autonomy. In 2025, the company plans to spend another UAH 150 million.

Nova Poshta's first 1 MW solar power plant was put into operation in January at the Kyiv Innovation Terminal - it is located on its roof.

As reported, in April 2023, in connection with the Russian Federation's attacks on the energy system, Nova Poshta created the energy company Nova Energy to develop electricity generation on a regular basis and ensure the autonomy of the company's facilities. Since August, the company has been engaged in small wholesale sales of diesel fuel on the open market.

Nova Poshta co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk announced plans to install industrial uninterruptible power supply systems and energy storage equipment to increase the efficiency of energy capacities.

He also stated that after the war ends and the energy supply situation improves, Nova Energy will be sold as a non-core business.

