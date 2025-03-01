Facts

12:16 01.03.2025

Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

1 min read
Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that relations with US President Donald Trump can be restored by Trump for the sake of strong relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the US.

"Yes, of course, because these are relations more than with the president. These are historical relations, strong relations between our peoples," Zelenskyy said in an interview with FoxNews, answering the question of whether he hopes for restoration of relations with Trump.

He thanked the US President, Congress and the American people for their help to Ukraine.

"We would very much like to have only strong relations. And I repeat that we will have them," Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump #relations

MORE ABOUT

15:28 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

15:19 01.03.2025
Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

14:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

14:02 01.03.2025
Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

13:37 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives to UK

Zelenskyy arrives to UK

13:03 01.03.2025
Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

12:50 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

12:46 01.03.2025
Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal, this will be first step towards security guarantees — Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal, this will be first step towards security guarantees — Zelenskyy

12:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

12:03 01.03.2025
Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

Ukraine will move to diplomacy after the US provides security guarantees - Zelenskyy

LATEST

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

Kallas: We will strengthen our support for Ukraine so that it can continue to repel aggressor

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Ukraine open to checking spending of American aid - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president en route for London

We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

AD