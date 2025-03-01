Zelenskyy hopes for restoration of relations with Trump for sake of strong relations between peoples of Ukraine and US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that relations with US President Donald Trump can be restored by Trump for the sake of strong relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the US.

"Yes, of course, because these are relations more than with the president. These are historical relations, strong relations between our peoples," Zelenskyy said in an interview with FoxNews, answering the question of whether he hopes for restoration of relations with Trump.

He thanked the US President, Congress and the American people for their help to Ukraine.

"We would very much like to have only strong relations. And I repeat that we will have them," Zelenskyy stressed.