During dispute with Zelenskyy, Trump admits not signing agreement, accuses Zelenskyy of disrespect

U.S. President Donald Trump admitted the possibility of not signing the agreement on minerals during a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump asked whether Ukraine can act from a position of strength without the United States. He added Ukrainian people are brave. Either this deal is made or Ukraine pulls out of the deal. He agreed that it will be difficult, but Ukraine has no cards in its hands. Trump said when the deal is signed, Ukraine will be in a better position, but Ukrainians need to express gratitude. He told Zelenskyy that he does not express gratitude, and that is not very good, not very nice of him.