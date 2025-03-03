Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

Ukraine continues to work with partners and counts on US support on the path to peace, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace. Peace is needed as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to the president, Ukraine continues to work with partners and is preparing for other steps in the near future.

“It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war the soonest possible. We need real peace and Ukrainians want it most because the war ruins our cities and towns. We lose our people,” Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that the war must be stopped and security guaranteed.