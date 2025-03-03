Facts

18:01 03.03.2025

Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

1 min read
Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

CDU leader Friedrich Merz and candidate for German chancellor considers the scandal between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a deliberate escalation by the US, Tegesschau.de reported on Monday.

Merz said he had re-watched the scene several times. "In my opinion, this meeting in the Oval Office was not a spontaneous reaction to Zelenskyy's words, but an obviously provoked escalation. I was somewhat surprised by the tone of the conversation - it did not bring any benefit," he said after consultations of CDU committees in Berlin.

According to Bild, Merz said that such rhetoric fits into the general line of behavior of the new US administration in recent months.

"What we have just seen in Washington has a certain continuity with a number of events in the last few weeks, including the appearance of the American delegation in Munich at the security conference," Merz added.

Tags: #merz #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

21:01 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

20:48 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

20:14 03.03.2025
Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

18:02 03.03.2025
Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

Trump: We should spend less time worrying about Putin so that we don’t end up like Europe

17:37 03.03.2025
Trump calls himself the only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia

Trump calls himself the only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia

14:20 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Italian PM to develop joint action plan to end war

Zelenskyy meets with Italian PM to develop joint action plan to end war

11:12 03.03.2025
Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

10:48 03.03.2025
Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

10:34 03.03.2025
If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

09:40 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Either Ukraine earns from subsoil together with partners, or subsoils are seized by Russians – Ukrainian Agri Council head

Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

Costa: EU ready to work with partners on peace plan for Ukraine

LATEST

Trump administration may block $30 bln of USAI arms supply to Ukraine

London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

Fico threatens to block EU summit over Ukraine's suspension of gas transit to Europe

Poroshenko: Good relations between Ukraine and US in interests of both sides

AFU General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions

Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

Nova Poshta launches second solar power plant in Kyiv

Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

Either Ukraine earns from subsoil together with partners, or subsoils are seized by Russians – Ukrainian Agri Council head

AD