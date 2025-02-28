No deal can be reached without compromises – Trump on peace agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump stated the importance of making compromises, answering a question about the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday that no deals can be made without compromise. He added that, of course, Zelenskyy will have to make some compromises, but hopefully, there won't be any. He mentioned that some people might think Zelenskyy wouldn't have to make any compromises, but that is all they need to do.

Trump added that he is there as an arbitrator and mediator, to a certain extent, between two sides that had been very hostile, describing it as a brutal war.

Trump also spoke about security guarantees, stating that when they talk about security, they should first be given the opportunity to negotiate a peace agreement, emphasizing that he is not worried about security at that moment.