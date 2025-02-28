Trump on talks between Zelenskyy, Putin: They don't like each other, that's how circumstances turn out

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not be amicable.

Trump said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, in response to a question about the possibility of such a meeting, that they didn’t like each other. He added that it couldn’t be an amicable meeting, explaining that this was how the circumstances had turned out.

Zelenskyy, in turn, noted the importance of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, emphasizing that the participation of the United States and Europe was also crucial. He explained that it was not a war between the United States and Russia, but rather a war of Russia against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. He stated that these two sides should meet, sit at the negotiating table, and then the United States, as Ukraine's strongest partner, could join, with Europe being involved as well.