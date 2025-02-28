Trump hopes to end war quickly, does not want to send lot of weapons – meeting with Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not intend to send a lot of weapons to Ukraine, but hopes for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday that they look forward to a quick end to the war. He added that they do not expect to send a lot of weapons and look forward to the end of the war so they can focus on other things. He also stated that they really appreciate the deal because they need what Ukraine has.

The U.S. president added that their country is being treated fairly now, unlike under Biden. He stated that the war should never have happened and should never have started. He also expressed hope that they wouldn't have to send a lot, as he looked forward to the war being done quickly, very quickly.